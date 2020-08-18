'Asparagus' parliamentary Committee of inquiry invites Interior Minister to hearings

Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela is invited next week before the parliamentary Committee of inquiry into the Romanian asparagus pickers flown abroad.

"The Committee Secretariat sent today Minister of the Interior Ion-Marcel Vela the invitation to hearing for Tuesday, August 25, at 13:00 hrs," the Committee announced.

Committee chairman, Social Democrat Senator Radu Oprea, declared a week ago that the investigations into what happened at the airport on April 9 were finalized and that the inquiry body is now turning its attention to the Romanian Embassy in Germany and subsequently to the Ministers of Transport, the Interior, and Foreign Affairs.

"We have completed investigations into what happened at the Cluj Airport that day. We must now turn our attention to the Romanian Embassy in Germany, to look at the correspondence carried between the German and the Romanian government, at how Article 10 on charter flights was included in the Military Ordinance No. 7. We will immediately get to the Ministers too, because there are already elements that show us that we have reason to hear the Minister of Transport, Mr. Bode, we have also reasons to call Minister of the Interior, Mr. Vela, before the committee, and we are now waiting for the answer of the German Embassy; depending on what we receive, we we'll see if we have elements to also hear the Minister of Foreign Affairs," explained Oprea.

He mentioned that "deep flaws in communication and organization were found, and the legislative vacuum is obvious."

The Parliament approved the establishment of this committee at the request of the leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Romania, and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).