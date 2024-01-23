Subscription modal logo Premium

Assets of privately managed mandatory pension funds at RON 121.56 bln as of end-November

Cristi Șelaru
Total assets held by Romania's privately-managed pension system (Pillar II) stood at RON 121.56 billion as of end-November 2023, up 27 percent YoY, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) reports.

To an extent of 93 percent, investments by privately managed pension funds were in Romanian assets, most of them denominated in RON. A considerable chunk of the Romanian instruments is represented by government securities or BVB-listed shares, the report mentions.

Government securities account for the largest share in assets with RON 79.862 billion (65.7 pct), followed by stocks with RON 28.686 billion (23.6 pct), and corporate bonds with RON 6.591 billion (5.4 pct).

As of end-November 2023, there were 8,116,587 contributors registered with the Romanian mandatory pension funds. Contributions collected in November amounted to RON 1.1 billion, with the average contribution standing at RON 268.

The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar II: Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul Tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.

