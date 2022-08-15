 
     
Assets of voluntary pension funds worth 3.3 billion RON in June, up 2 pct

Voluntary pension funds had assets worth 3.3 billion RON, on June 30, 2022, up 2 percent compared to the level recorded on the same date of the previous year, informs a report of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

"Most investments were made locally (92 percent), the majority RON-denominated (91 percent)," the report states.

State securities held the largest share in assets, of 1.974 billion RON, respectively 59.81 percent. Ranking second were shares, with 872.644 million RON (26.43 percent). Corporate bonds were in third place from this point of view, with 158.802 million RON, respectively 4.81 percent of total assets.

According to ASF data, voluntary pension funds had 589,750 participants in June.

The following pension funds are active under Pension Pillar III: Aegon Essential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, Generali Stabil, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea and Raiffeisen Acumulare.

