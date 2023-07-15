Assets worth over RON 12 million lei impounded on July 14 at border checkpoints

On Friday, July 14, assets of an estimated value of RON 12,224,000 were impounded at Romania's border checkpoints, Agerpres reports.As many as 173,768 people, including 17,470 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday, July 14, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Saturday.
According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Friday, nearly 334,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 83,600 means of transport.
Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 5,033,810 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.
The border police detected 40 illegal acts (27 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 52,300 in fines in the process.
Twenty foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.
Also on Friday, 19 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.