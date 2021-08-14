AUGUST 14 IN HISTORY

1864 - Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859-1866) signs decree approving the Rural Law; 463,554 peasant families put in possession of land

1871 - Celebration at Putna in homage of Moldovan ruler Stefan cel Mare (Stephen the Great), 400 years since the consecration of the Putna Monastery

1886 - Death of Calinic Miclescu, metropolitan of Moldova and Wallachia (b. April 16, 1822)

1903 - Birth of Miron Nicolescu, father of the Romanian school of mathematical analysis, member and President of the Romanian Academy (d. June 30, 1975)

1905 - Birth of Stefan Tita, poet and writer (d. September 1, 1977)

1916 - Beginning of the Liberation and National Unification War (1916-1919). The Crown Council of Romania decides to declare war. At 21.00 local time, the Romanian Army begins its offensive to free Transylvania. (e.n. - the War comprises Romania's participation in World War I and the Romanian-Hungarian War of 1919)

1934 - Birth of tenor Ion Buzea

1938 - By Decree-Law the country is reorganised territorially and administratively in lands, headed by a royal resident, agerpres.ro informs.

1948 - Birth of poet and journalist Lucian Avramescu

1954 - Birth of actor Razvan Vasilescu

1959 - Death of painter Nicolae Darascu (b. February 18, 1883)

1984 - Death of essayist Vasile Lovinescu (b. December 17, 1905)

1991 - Entry into force of the Law on privatization of state-run commercial companies

1996 - Death of conductor and composer Sergiu Celibidache, known for his high-energy conducting style (b. June 28, 1912)

2015 - Death of actress Leonie Waldman-Eliad, the one considered as the Star of the Jewish Song of Romania