AUR leader Simion demands IntMin's dismissal: He used law enforcement to hunt down protesters

Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) Co-chairman George Simion is asking Prime Minister Florin Citu to dismiss Interior Minister Lucian Bode, whom he accuses of using police and gendarmes "for hunting down protesters" and not for police-specific work and preventive activities.

"Through my colleague, Senator Ionut Neagu, I submitted an interpellation to the Prime Minister of Romania, calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Bode who, regrettably, in the few months since taking office has used the police and gendarmes not for preventive activities and for police-specific work, but for hunting down protesters. Interior Ministry workers handed down 6,500 fines alone for the protests that led to the fall of Minister Voiculescu. Police and gendarmes are hunting down maskless elderly, parsley-selling nonnies and flower girls, and we receive countless signals from police and gendarmes that they are given fine targets and asked to do things that are not in the job description," Simion told a news conference.

The AUR leader also holds against Minister Bode the "deprofessionalization" of the Police, and asks Prime Minister Citu to retract his statements that the voices asking questions about the vaccination campaign will be eliminated.

"We demand the dismissal of Minister Lucian Bode, regardless of the formula this coalition chooses to carry on, and we ask Prime Minister Florin Citu to retract the serious, unprecedented public statements he made, demanding the elimination of the voices asking questions about the vaccination campaign. We also request Lucian Bode's dismissal for the killing this Friday, by the Pitesti police, of 63-year-old Zaharia Barbu, as we consider this to be an effect of the Police deprofessionalization policy," Simion pointed out.