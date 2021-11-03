Aurescu: ICJ has consistently shown that it looks beyond the political circumstances of cases

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has consistently demonstrated that it looks beyond the political circumstances of its cases and decides in accordance with international law, interim Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

He hosted and moderated the launch of the Declaration for the Promotion of Jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, an initiative of Romania supported by a core group of states: Japan, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the United Mexican States, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Norway, Poland, the Kingdom of Spain and the Swiss Confederation.

We could easily identify a common denominator of today's interventions, namely the recognition of the ICJ's important contribution to the peaceful settlement of disputes and the promotion of the rule of law globally, as well as the recognition of the possibility of making better use of this important potential, said the head of Romanian diplomacy at the end of the event, held online.Aurescu stressed that this statement should reflect our renewed commitment to complying with international law, to making full use of the ICJ's mandate in support of peace and stability."I think that promoting wider access to the Court's jurisdiction is very important in that respect. The Court has consistently proved that it looks past the political circumstances of cases and decides in accordance with international law. In this context, we fully trust the Court and its actions. We do hope that in the coming weeks and months many states in the world will join us in this demarche, in support of the Declaration," Aurescu added.