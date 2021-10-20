AUR's Simion: Same mandate for consultations - independent prime minister for next six months

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) will go for Thursday's consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with a clear mandate that the country must emerge from the current crisis with a prime minister who is a political outsider, AUR co-chair George Simion said on Wednesday.

"We will be there at Cotroceni tomorrow with a clear mandate: the country must get out of the current crisis. We have already decided and we are going with the same mandate to the consultations: an independent prime minister for the next six months, a prime minister who is a political outsider, a prime minister like Calin Georgescu," Simion told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

He added that the AUR team will also include Senator Claudiu Tarziu, AUR co-chair, deputy chairs Marius Lulea and Mihai Negoescu, and MP Geanina Serban, Agerpres informs.

On Thursday, President Iohannis will hold consultations with parliamentary parties and formations to designate a new prime minister after the cabinet chosen by current Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos has failed Parliament's vote of confidence.