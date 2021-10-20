AUR's Simion: USR only speaks with PNL and UDMR; if you want, we will talk

Deputy George Simion, co-chairman of AUR (The Alliance for the Union of Romanians) declared on Wednesday that he will not speak during his party's allocated time to to the swearing in of the Government proposed by Dacian Ciolos, because he noticed that USR (Save Romania Union) only speaks with PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), "while PSD (Social Democratic Party) and AUR are outside the calculations", agerpres reports.

"USR, during talks, said that it will only speak with PNL and UDMR, PSD and AUR are outside the calculations. I can wait, we will wait, I am looking at my colleagues from USR PLUS

(Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance), they also know that this Government will not pass. But still, if you want to talk, we will talk," Simion said at the presentation of the government programme and the Cabinet list.In context, the Senate chair, Anca Dragu, told the leader of AUR to talk, because there is an established order for this session.