Authorities verify 998 social service facilities in two days, shut down 11

The National Agency for Social Security Payments and Inspection verified on Monday and Tuesday 998 social service facilities, shutting down 11 and ordering activity suspension for another 25, shows data released to AGERPRES.

Thus, four social service facilities were closed in Bucharest, two in Constanta County and one each in the counties of Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mures and Satu Mare.

Of the suspended social service facilities, 11 were in Bucharest, seven in Giurgiu County, two each in Ilfov and Timis counties, and one each in the counties of Arad, Constanta, and Valcea.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced last Wednesday that a state control was ordered at all the residential care homes for elderly, after almost 100 elderly people were rescued by the police and anti-organised crime prosecutors from three nursing homes in Ilfov County, where the residents - many with disabilities - were beaten, starved and put to forced labor.