Average age of COVID-91 infected people in Romania decreases of late

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday that recently there has been a drop in the average age of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, as well as an increase in the number of serious cases in relatively young people.

According to the minister, Romania is in the second phase of the first COVID-19 pandemic wave."We are in the second phase or the second hump of the first pandemic wave. As you could see in the last week, we are trying to stabilise the number of cases with that saw-shaped plateau. It does not only depend on us as a system, and the pandemic is not settled in hospitals (...) Compliance with some rules will lead to a decrease in community transmission and a decrease in the average age of infected people, as we also have an increase in the number of serious cases in relatively young people," said Tataru.Tataru on Wednesday toured to the site of a privately-run hospital in Bucharest.