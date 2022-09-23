Average monthly labor cost increased to 5,802 RON/employee in 2021

Employers spent an average of 5,802 RON/employee per month in 2021, 7.3% more compared to the previous year, according to a press release from the National Institute of Statistics sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The average monthly cost increased in most economic activities compared to the previous year, and the most important increases were found in hotels and restaurants (+15.5%), entertainment, cultural and recreational activities (+12.9%), manufacturing industry (+11%), production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+10.6%), other service activities (+10.2%), agriculture, forestry and fishing ( +10.1%).

A slight decrease in the average monthly cost compared to the previous year was recorded in the activity of real estate transactions (-1.1%).

In 2021, transfers from the state budget to the employer were granted, in order to support economic and social units in the context of the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of alert, respectively transfers from the state budget to the employer to stimulate the employment of the workforce by (re)employing certain categories of people (for example: graduates, unemployed).

The average monthly gross salary in 2021 was 5,535 RON, and the average monthly net salary was 3,416 RON, up 6.2% (+199 RON) compared to the previous year.

In 2021, the average number of employees was 5.094 million people. The average number of employees increased during 2021 by 62,500 people compared to the previous year, as a result of the resumption of the activity of certain economic and social units that temporarily suspended or ceased their activity in 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of last year, the majority of employees in companies with private capital were in the majority (76.5%) and registered an increase of 2.9% compared to the previous year. The distribution of employees according to the legal form of the companies showed that those employed in commercial companies represented 79.8% of the total number of employees at the end of the year, an increase of 2.4% compared to the previous year.