Average net earnings rise to rd EUR 962/RON 4,765 in November 2023

The average net salary in November 2023 reached RON 4,765 (about EUR 962), up 1.6%, i.e. by RON 73, compared to October 2023, according to data published Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average gross salary was RON 7,766, higher by RON 257 (+3.4%) than in October 2023.

Compared to November of the previous year, average net earnings increased by 15.1%.

The most significant increases in average net earnings were recorded in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, by 15.8%, respectively by 15.7% in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, and between 7% and 11.5% in the manufacture of electrical equipment, printing and reproduction of recorded media, the mining of metal ores, manufacture of furniture, manufacture of rubber and plastic products.

The most significant reductions in average net earnings were recorded in agriculture, hunting and related service activities by 5.8% and in publishing by 5.4%.

In the public sector, slight increases in average net earnings were recorded in November 2023 compared to the previous month in public administration (+1.7%), education (+0.3%) and health and social work (+0.2%).

The real earnings index was 107.9% in November 2023 compared to November 2022 and 101.6% in November 2023 compared to October last year. Compared with October 1990, the real earnings index was 238.2%, 3.6 percentage points higher than in October 2023.