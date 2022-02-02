B2B meetings between French, Romanian companies at CCIR

Boosting trade between Romania and France was the main topic of discussion between business representatives from Romania and France, during a B2B meeting session organized at the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), in partnership with the Mouvement des Entreprises de France International (MEDEF), France's leading industrial organization.

"CCIR continues to make substantial efforts to improve communication with top partners, and France is more than a close partner, it is a strategic partner. Today's meeting between French and Romanian companies is one of the most important B2B events (...) and, at the same time, an important impetus for the actions of the chambers of commerce from the two states, regarding the strengthening and development of the bilateral trade," said the secretary general of CCIR, Ovidiu Silaghi, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.Romania is France's main business partner in Eastern Europe, so the MEDEF delegation, present today, is made up of companies that represent important economic sectors, such as: smart city, tourism, infrastructure, digital, tourism and environment. Half of the companies present at this B2B session are large companies with which Romania already has a business relationship, and the other half are companies looking for new partnerships with Romanian entrepreneurs, in terms of the business opportunities that your country offers. There is a significant presence of French companies in Romania, but we are convinced that there is a great potential to further develop this business relationship, said MEDEF Deputy General Manager Geraldine Lemble.France is the second largest economy in the EU in terms of GDP (17.4pct) in 2020, according to Eurostat. On April 30, 2021, France was Romania's third largest export destination (6.9pct of total exports).Currently, according to the Romanian Trade Register Office - ONRC, there are 10,140 companies with French capital operating in Romania, with a total value of the subscribed share capital of 2.38 billion euros. The total of French direct investments in Romania amounts to 5.64 billion euros.