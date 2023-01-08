Back payments of the general consolidated budget up by almost 11 pct in October 2022

The back payments of the general consolidated budget increased by 10.9 pct, in October 2022, compared to the previous month, to 346.84 million RON, from 312.53 million RON, according to the data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

Arrears over 90 days decreased by 46.8 pct, from 123.7 million RON to 65.8 million RON, while arrears over 120 days increased by 66 pct, from 134.2 million RON, in September, to 222.9 million RON in October 2022. At the same time, arrears over 360 days rose from 54.6 million RON to 58.1 million RON (+6.4 pct).

According to the source, in terms of local budgets, dues increased by 11.5 pct, from 295.16 million RON (in September) to 329.24 million RON (in October).

Debts over 90 days decreased by 48.26 pct, to 62.4 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 68 pct, to 219.9 million RON, while arrears greater than 360 days went up by 7.55 pct, up to 47 million RON.

In the "State and autonomous budget" chapter, arrears increased from 17.37 million RON in September to 17.6 million RON in October 2022 (+1.3 pct).

Arrears over 90 days increased by 9.6 pct, to 3.4 million RON, those over 120 days decreased by 11.7 pct, to 3 million RON, and those over 360 days increased by 2.7 pct, to 11.2 million RON.AGERPRES