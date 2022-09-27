"Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" directed by Radu Jude wins Grand Prize, UCIN Trophy

The film "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" [Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn], directed by Radu Jude, won the Grand Prize and the Cinematographers' Union Trophy for the year 2021, at the 50th edition of the UCIN Awards Gala, which took place on Monday evening at the National Opera in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Filmmaker Radu Jude could not be present at the event, and the award, announced by Demeter Andras, secretary of state with the Ministry of Culture, was handed to producer Ada Solomon.

"I am very, very, very emotional because for a long time I watched from afar, with respect and admiration towards the Cinematographers' Union, towards the world of filmmakers. I never dreamed of doing this job, somehow the job chose me and carried me this way. On the 50th anniversary of UCIN, to receive the Filmmakers' Union Trophy is very emotional and I thank once again those who made the nominations and to the jury that chose this film. Of course, I thank Radu Jude from the bottom of my heart for putting up with me and for being tolerable most of the time. I also thank all my collaborators, the teams, the extraordinary actors with whom we managed to make this film, I thank my colleagues in the film industry from the bottom of my heart, because without them the Romanian cinema wouldn't be where it is today, I think that each of us would be less visible than we are, as good as we all are. And I'm not ashamed to use these words, but I think we would still need support not only for galas, not only for what has already been done, not only for what was, and of course, we must remember and appreciate. I think we should have with us more often the Ministry of Culture, and the National Centre of Cinematography, and, I apologize for daring to say this, and the hosts tonight, and even the Union of Cinematographers, I think we need them more including when we think about what comes next, how do we continue to exist, how do we make Romanian film continue to exist, valued by the general public, not only at galas, festivals and by specialist people or veteran cinephiles. In this spirit, I am very happy that I received the trophy from the hand of the representative of the Ministry of Culture," said Ada Solomon upon receiving the award.

Radu Jude's film was also rewarded with prizes for Image - Marius Panduru and for Editing - Catalin Cristutiu.

The UCIN 2022 Gala was organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the National Cinematography Centre, the Romanian Cultural Institute, DACIN-SARA, UPFAR-ARGOA.