Baggage scanning equipment worth over 11 million euros to be installed at airports in Romania

Baggage scanning equipment worth over 11 million euros will be installed at airports in Romania and its region, the developing company announced in a press statement released on Monday.

UTI Facility Management, a company of the UTI Group, is an authorised partner for the Romanian market of the famous British manufacturer of X-ray detection technology, Smiths Detection. UTI specialists install and put into operation the equipment and systems developed by this renowned supplier under contracts started in 2019 and 2020.According to the quoted source, at the Cluj-Napoca International Airport this year state-of-the-art equipment will be installed for scanning hold and hand luggage using computed tomography technology with X-rays and automatic detection mechanisms for explosive substances. Detection equipment will be integrated with an automatic tray return system, which will simplify and reduce the time spent on security control.For the Iasi International Airport, the company has delivered and put in place equipment for scanning hold baggage with computer tomography technology and algorithms for automatic detection of liquid explosive substances. The same technologies will be operational for the Suceava Airport from October 2020.At the Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport, at the end of this year, the baggage control will be performed using extremely high-performance equipment, Smiths Detection brand, which will scan the passengers' objects from two viewing angles and detect traces of explosive substances.At the same time, to ensure security at the Bucharest Aurel Vlaicu Baneasa International Airport, UTI Facility Management is implementing a security project that involves the installation of hold baggage scanning equipment according to the latest aeronautical standards, with the contract will be finalised at the end of 2020.The UTI member company also contributes to the construction and installation of state-of-the-art security systems at the Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport."We will install hold and hand luggage scanning equipment with computer tomography technology, X-ray technology and automatic explosive detection algorithms, dual angle viewing and explosive ordnance detection (EDS) systems. EDS systems are designed to detect and alert airport security personnel about the presence of such materials in baggage, regardless of the shape, position or orientation of the hazardous cargo, according to aeronautical regulations. All EDS systems for hold baggage scanning must comply with standard 3, and those for hand luggage control containing laptops, large electrical appliances, as well as liquids, aerosols and gels must comply with at least standard C3," according to the company.UTI Facility Management has been active on the services and solutions for airports market for over 15 years, and the company's client portfolio includes the largest airports in Romania and in the region.