Barna: Governing programme, result of responsible compromise for Romania's future

Dan Barna, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity (USR PLUS), stated on Monday that the governing programme will represent "the result of a responsible compromise for Romania's future," in which the formations of the coalition tried to find areas of consensus.

"It's a document of over 300 pages, that was worked on with much rigorousness and seriousness by the representatives of all three parties in this coalition and which gives us the trust that we will be able to have a government which would make some important changes in Romania. We tried to find those areas of consensus, those areas in which the objectives and commitments of each of the three parties find a formula, so that the programme be an assumed one, one in which we all are confident. There are still some objectives of USR PLUS, very important, that did not find, let's say, materialization in the governing program, but for which we will find parliamentary ways to achieve - everything that's important to us and, I'm convinced, for our partners. Each has bits that did not end up in the governing programme. But this programme is the result of - dare I say - a responsible compromise for the future of Romania in the weeks, months and years to come," said Barna on the occasion of the signing of the governing agreement 2020-2024, at the Palace of the Parliament.

He expressed his trust that there are chances for the Government to be invested until Christmas.

AGERPRES