Battle Flag of Deveselu 99 Military Base, decorated by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday a decree for decorating the Battle Flag of the Deveselu 99 Military Base.

According to the Presidential Administration, on the occasion of 10 years since it was established, as a sign of "appreciation of important results achieved by the unit staff in carrying out specific missions, for the contribution brought to promoting the image of Romania's Army," the head of state granted the Order of Military Virtue, in the rank of Knight, with a peace insignia, for soldiers, to the Battle Flag of the 99 Deveselu Military Base, Agerpres.ro informs.