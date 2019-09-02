 
     
BNR: 34 credit institutions registered in Romania at the end of June

The number of credit institutions registered in Romania at the end of June was 34, one less compared with the similar period last year, seven of these being branches of some foreign banks, according to the data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 

The net assets of credit institutions totalled 458.8 billion lei, 3.05 percent more than in June 2018. The assets of privately-owned institutions represented 91.9 percent and that of those on foreign capital, 74.5 percent. 

The solvency indicator was 19.60 percent, compared to 19.96 percent, in the same period last year.

AGERPRES

