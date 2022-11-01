BNR foreign reserves increased to 46.291 billion euros in October

During the month, there were inflows of 3.638 billion euros, representing: the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency established by the credit institutions at the BNR; replenishment of the accounts of the Ministry of Finance, including a tranche of the loan granted by the European Commission in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in the amount of approximately 2.562 billion euros; replenishing the European Commission account and others.There were also outflows of 1.058 billion euros, representing: the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by the credit institutions at the BNR; installments and interest payments on account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency and others.The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 5.495 billion euros.Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on October 31, 2022 were 51.786 billion euros, compared to 49.380 billion euros on September 30, 2022.The payments due in November 2022 in the account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to approximately 2.083 billion euros.