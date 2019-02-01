BNR's foreign exchange reserves down to EUR 31,922 million, in January

On 31 January 2019, the National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 31,922 million, compared to EUR 33,065 million on 31 December 2018, according to a release of the BNR sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

During the month, the following flows were recorded EUR 1,572 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, inflows into the European Commission's account (EUR 970 million), and others.

EUR 2,715 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other. Interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt amounted to approximately EUR 1,037 million, of which principal repayments and interest payments on the euro denominated bonds issued by the Ministry of Public Finance came in at EUR 960 million.

The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 3,843 million.

On 31 January 2019, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 35,765 million, compared to EUR 36,800 million on 31 December 2018.

During February 2019, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 247 million.