BNR's foreign exchange reserves increase to 52 billion euros in February 2023

As of February 28, 2023, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 52,001 million, as against EUR 50,202 million on January 31, 2023, according to BNR.

During the month there were EUR 3,250 million worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with BNR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance's accounts (including the amounts from the Ministry of Finance's Eurobond issues with a total nominal value of EUR 2,000 million); inflows into the European Commission's account and other, told Agerpres.

Also, there were EUR 1,451 million worth of outflows representing: changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,681 million.

As of February 28, 2023, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 57,682 million, compared to EUR 56,067 million on 31 January 2023.

In March 2023, payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to approximately EUR 153 million.