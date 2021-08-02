BNR's foreign reserves go up by almost 6% in July, to 39.008 billion Euro

The foreign reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) were, at the end of July 2021, at 39.008 billion Euro, rising by 5.9% from the level of 36.831 billion Euro registered on June 30 2021, the central bank announced on Monday.

Throughout the month there have been entries of 3.877 billion Euro, representing the modifications of minimum reserves into currency, established by credit institutions, the supply of the accounts of the Ministry of Finance (including the sums resulted from the eurobonds' issuing by the Ministry of Finance with a total nominal value of 3.500 billion Euro) and others.

Furthermore, there have been outputs worth 1.7 billion Euro, representing modifications of minimum currency reserves established by credit institutions, installment and interest payments in the public account's debt, denominated in foreign currency and others, Agerpres informs.

The gold reserve remains at 103.6 tons. Given the international prices developments, its value was placed at 5.122 billion Euro.

Romania's international reserves (foreign currency plus gold) on July 31, 2021, was of 44.130 billion Euro, as opposed to 41.757 billion Euro on June 30, 2021.

Outstanding payments for August 2021, in the account of the public debt, denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, sums approximately 211 million Euro.