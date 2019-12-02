BNR's forex reserves decrease to 33.817bn euro, in November

The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 3.12pct, to 33.817 billion euro, at the end of November, from 34.908 billion euro on October 31, 2019, according to BNR data submitted on Monday to AGERPRES.

During that month there were inflows worth 1.891 billion euro, outflows of 2.982 billion euro, and the level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tonnes. According to international price developments, its value stood at 4.411 billion euro.Romania's international reserves (currencies plus gold) on November 30, 2019 were 38.228 billion euro, compared with 39.400 billion euro on October 31, 2019.Payments due in December 2019 in the account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Public Finance, total about 151 million euro.