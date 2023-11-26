Body exhumed after three years over suspected misdiagnose with Covid-19

The body of a woman from Arad who died three years ago in hospital, where she was diagnosed with Covid-19, was exhumed on Friday for investigations following a criminal complaint filed by her family on suspicions that she was not given the correct treatment, because she was actually not infected with SARS-CoV-2.

75-year-old math teacher Ileana Sirbu, wife of former local politician Pavel Sirbu, died in hospital on December 16, 2020. Back then, due to the strict pandemic rules, the family could not give her a proper funeral. The family complained that they didn't even know who they buried, as the body bag remained permanently sealed, Agerpres informs.

In March 2021 they filed a criminal complaint against the doctors, arguing that Ileana Sirbu had been given a combination of drugs for Covid-19, despite not being infected with the virus.

"I felt a terrible pain for not being able to properly bury my wife, not even knowing if it was really her in that black sealed bag. All this as we believe she didn't have Covid. No one in the family had the infection, neither did I, who was sharing the bed with her. In fact, my wife was hospitalized for another, minor condition. From the moment she arrived at the hospital, they didn't allow us to communicate with her, not even by phone. At a certain moment, the doctors told us that her condition had worsened because she has Covid-19. She died intubated, although we later learned precisely from the medical staff that her oxygen saturation was approximately 95 percent and this procedure would not have been required," her husband, Pavel Sirbu told AGERPRES on Friday.

The family requested an investigation shortly after the woman's death and insisted on having her exhumed ever since the beginning of 2021, but at that time the prosecutors rejected their request. After almost three years, however, the prosecutors decided that the exhumation is necessary to clarify the cause of death.

Despite the Covid diagnosis given by doctors in 2020, the forensic test carried out later could not determine whether or not the patient had Covid-19, so the experts considered that exhumation is required in order to collect biological samples.

The representatives of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Arad Court declared for AGERPRES that the exhumation was performed as part of an investigation in a case of manslaughter and tampering with official documents. The prosecutors didn't provide other information at this stage of the investigation.