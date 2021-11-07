Bogdan Aurescu - visit to US; to have consultations with Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will have, on Monday, in Washington D.C., consultations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of the visit he is conducting to the United States of America, on November 8 and 9, upon the invitation of his counterpart, MAE informs in a release sent on Saturday to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the visit marks, at the same time, the official opening of the seventh meeting of Romanian-US Strategic Dialogue for the implementation of the Joint Statement for the Strategic Partnership for the 21st century between Romania and the United States of 2011.

"Organized in the symbolic context of marking, in 2021, anniversary moments in the bilateral relation - ten years since the adoption of the Joint Statement for the Strategic Partnership for the 21st century and the signing and entry into force of the Agreement regarding the placing of the ballistic defence system of the US in Romania, as well as five years since the operationalization of the anti-rocket facility in Deveselu, the visit will offer important opportunities for the reconfiguration of the solid bilateral commitment towards the Strategic Partnership and for the strengthening of cooperation in promoting joint interest projects on all dimensions of the Strategic Partnership. Furthermore, the visit will prepare the marking, in 2022, of 25 years since the start of the Strategic Partnershp between Romania and the US," the release shows, Agerpres informs.

MAE mentions that in this context the consultations between Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will focus on identifying the concrete ways to develop and deepen the bilateral cooperation in the political, security, military, energy domains, as well as in strengthening of economic cooperation, including the promotion of strategic interconnection projects of priority for Romania - Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia, as well as in the domain of civilian nuclear energy.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate, at the same time, the interest of Romania, as a US Strategic Partner, for the recording of concrete progress in what regards our country's accession in the Visa Waiver Program, as an objective of great importance for Romanian citizens. Furthermore, recent developments in matters of security will be approached, with an accent on the region of the Black Sea and the security of the Eastern Flank of NATO, coordination within NATO, including in what regards the negotiation of the New Strategic Concept, as well as other topics of interest on the trans-Atlantic agenda. Furthermore, there will be an exchange of opinions regarding the situation of relations with Russia, China, as well as the regional agenda, including the recent developments in the Republic of Moldova," the release informs