Border crossing points nationwide checked 171,000 persons who entered or exited Romania on Sunday

Approximately 171,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 43,000 means of transport, carried out, on Sunday, the control formalities, both on their way to enter and exit the country, through the border crossing points nationwide, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 84,607 people entered Romania, of whom 8,311 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to their respective areas of jurisdiction, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found, on Sunday, 54 illegal acts (23 offences and 31 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, told Agerpres.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth more than RON 243,500.

The amount of contravention fines applied amounted to approximately RON 18,400.

On Sunday, 10 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 12 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.