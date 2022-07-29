Border Police: 262,370 cross-border travelers in past 24 hrs, including 11,341 inbound Ukrainians

Approximately 262,370 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 62,330 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Thursday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were about 127,120 travelers on the inbound, including 11,341 Ukrainian citizens (by 7.1 percent fewer compared to the day before). The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until Thursday midnight is 1,727,381, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 70 illegal acts (46 infractions and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) amounts to approximately RON 811,500.

Fines worth over RON 47,420 were also issued.

22 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 72 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES