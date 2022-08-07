Border Police: 44 Romanian citizens denied leaving country

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that in the last 24 hours, 39 foreign citizens were denied entry into Romania, who did not meet the legal conditions, as well as 44 Romanian citizens were denied exit, becaues of various legal reasons.

According to IGPF, on Saturday, at border crossing points nationwide (both inbound and outbound), approximately 372,090 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 90,900 means of transportation, have carried out the control formalities.There were 193,393 persons inbound, including 12,473 Ukrainian citizens (going up by 3.39% from the previous day). Thus, starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period) and until Saturday, at 24:00, 1,838,254 Ukrainian nationals have entered Romania.As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 66 illegal acts (32 infractions and 34 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) amounts to approximately RON 7,500. Fines were also applied, with a value over 41,000 RON