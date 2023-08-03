Border Police: Almost 139k people entered Romania on Wednesday, 18k of them Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Wednesday, 138,899 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 18,042 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 287,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 71,800 means of transport, carried out the control formalities through the border crossing points throughout the country, both on their way in and on their way out.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,359,867 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In their areas of operation, the border crossing points and the "green border," the police found 56 illegal acts (28 offences and 28 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, applying fines in a total amount of approximately RON 13,900.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately RON 57,000.

On Wednesday, 23 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country and 23 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.