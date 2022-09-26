Border Police: Almost 91,000 persons enter Romania on Sunday, including 9,500 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 90,850 people entered Romania through the border crossing points throughout the country, of whom 9,594 were Ukrainian citizens, down 7.6% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 191,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 45,600 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,417,749 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In terms of the specific activity at the border crossing points and the "green border," the border police discovered 42 illegalities (23 crimes and 19 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines applied exceeding 14,500 lei," the same source shows.

On Sunday, 38 foreign citizens who did not meet the requirements stipulated by law were not allowed to enter the country and 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.