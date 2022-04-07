Border Police: Elena Udrea left the country through Giurgiu border checkpoint, legally

Elena Udrea left the country on Thursday through Giurgiu border checkpoint, legally, because her right to free movement was not restricted by the relevant institutions, the border authorities stating that they do not know the destination to which she went and if she was accompanied by anyone.

"As a result of the interest shown by the media representatives towards the departure of a female person, a Romanian citizen, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs the following: the person in question left the country during the morning of April 7, 2022, by land, legally, because her right to free movement was not restricted by the relevant institutions," shows a press release issued by Giurgiu Border Police.

The institution confirmed that the person referred to is Elena Udrea and the Border Police specified that they implement, according to the attributions established by the national legislation regarding the organization and functioning of the institution, the measures of restricting the right to free movement of persons under art. 40-41 of Law 248/2005 on the regime of free movement of Romanian citizens abroad, with subsequent amendments and completions.

"Thus, from the point of view of institutional attributions, if a person, a Romanian citizen, shows up at the exit of the country and meets the conditions provided by the legislation in the field, he/she is allowed to continue the trip," reads the Giurgiu Border Police press release.

The Giurgiu border authorities stated that they do not know the destination to which Elena Udrea is heading or whether she was accompanied by someone on her journey, Agerpres informs.