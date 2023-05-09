Border police seizes goods worth over 3.5 million lei.

The border police seized, on Monday, for confiscation, goods worth about 3,580,000 lei, following checks at border crossing points throughout the country, and the value of fines imposed amounts to over 24,000 lei, told Agerpres.

Approximately 171,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 43,550 means of transport, carried out, on Monday, the control formalities, both on the entry and exit ways at border crossing points throughout the country, informs the Inspectorate General of the Border Police (IGPF).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, 77,864 people entered Romania, including 7,653 Ukrainian citizens.

As regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - border guards found 50 illegal acts (19 offences and 31 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

On Monday, 22 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements, and 24 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.