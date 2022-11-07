Borsec spa&balneo center to open on December 15

The spa&balneo center in Borsec, central Harghita county will officially open on December 15, almost 12 years after the start of the works, and will offer unique treatment experiences in Romania, the local and county authorities announced on Monday.

"We couldn't talk about the relaunch of tourism without restarting the spa treatment. Therefore, we decided that we will be a municipality that will invest in tourism. We built a ski slope, a summer bobsleigh track and other facilities and we managed to create one of the most beautiful wellness and treatment centers in the country," the mayor of the resort, Mik Jozsef declared, quoted in a press release sent by Borsec City Hall.

"I am aware that this investment will put Harghita county on the national tourism map. I say this because it offers us services and treatments that we do not have in other areas of the county," said the deputy chairman of the Harghita County Council, Barti Tihamer, quoted in the same press release.

According to Alecsandru-Ionut Blandu, the representative of the consulting firm hired by the municipality to prepare the process of opening the center, the FONTANA concept is based on two levers, respectively Fontana Well (spa and primary prevention) and Fontana Health (secondary prevention and recovery, which involves medical consultation).

"We are talking about a complete spa with contemporary and traditional therapies for therapeutic purposes," declared the representative of the consulting firm.

He stated that it is a unique experience in Romania with therapies based on alpine plants and herbs, in full harmony with the surrounding nature.

"The strong points of FONTANA are the mix of German and Romanian products, the highly elaborated therapies with a therapeutic purpose even in the relaxation treatments, the therapists with training in balneo, physio and physical therapy, the varied and high-performance equipment," said Alecsandru-Ionut Blandu.

The total investment is approximately 9 million euros, the press release states.

The center includes a spa center and a treatment base, with an area of 2,900 square meters and a capacity of 1,000 people per day in the summer season and 700 people in the winter. It will offer, in the spa area, indoor and outdoor pools, Finnish sauna, infra-sauna and steam sauna, and in the balneo area there will be various treatment options, such as mud wraps, massages or hot and cold mineral water therapy.AGERPRES