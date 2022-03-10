Brasov joining event in support of Ukrainian people organized by Florence on Saturday

The mayor of Brasov, Allen Coliban, invites the people of Brasov to participate on Saturday in the solidarity event with the Ukrainian people organized by the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, in which several European cities have announced their participation.

According to a Brasov City Hall release, the citizens are expected in front of the institution, from 17.00, with accessories or clothes in blue-yellow colors, Agerpres.ro informs.

From the beginning of the events in Ukraine, the town hall building is illuminated in blue-yellow.

In our country, the event organized by the mayor of Florence, who is also the president of the Eurocities association, is supported by the Association of Romanian Municipalities, the quoted source informed.