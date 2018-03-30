British Ambassador Brummell - I know that we exit EU, but we do not exit Europe

British Ambassador to Bucharest, Paul Brummell, who is currently paying his first visit to Resita, on Friday told a press conference that the United Kingdom, although it exits the European Union, it will still be an European country, which will continue to make investments and will maintain its commercial ties with the states in the community block.

"I have visited two very different plant in Resita, the Machine Building Plant, a historical company established in the 18th century, now operating mostly in the hydro-electric sector, and another plant, Autoliv, very modern, which produces airbags for cars. The most interesting aspect for me was to find out that both facilities have connections with the UK. UCMR sales aggregates to an UK-based company and Autoliv receives materials from another similar company in the UK. For me, this means a lot. I know that we exit the EU, but we do not exit Europe," stated the Ambassador.The diplomat also underscored that the United Kingdom wishes to continue to make investments and maintain its commercial ties with the countries in the European Union.On Friday, the British Ambassador also visited the Eftimie Murgu University in Resita, which he said left a good impression on him, for it was strongly connected with the industry in the city.Mayor Ioan Popa said that one of the advantages that Resita offers is that workforce fluctuation here only reaches 5 %, in the context of a national average of 20-25%."One thing that we should keep in mind is that there will be requests for relocations of production units or for opening new branches in Eastern Europe, Romania included, and Resita too, where the workforce fluctuation accounts for 4.6% annually. The workforce fluctuation represents a major problem for an employer, for it means a huge effort on the employer's part to qualify its workers, since most of them are hired without qualification and they are being trained at the plant," specified Popa.Although this was the British Ambassador's first visit to Resita, on which occasion he also visited the Baile Herculane spa, it was not his first visit to the Caras-Severin County, as he was here two years ago, alongside the representatives of the WWF, who developed the bison relocation project in Armenis.

AGERPRES .