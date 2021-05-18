British citizen, declared missing by family, found hanged by rescue squad in Bucegi Mountains

A British citizen, aged 42, who was declared missing by his family, on Monday morning, after he stopped answering his phone, was found dead by the mountain rescue squad from the Busteni and Prahova services.

According to the data communicated on Monday evening by the Busteni mountain rescue squad (Salvamont), the man was gone for three days in the mountain, but did not tell anyone where he was going, the family announcing his disappearance during the morning of May 17, after the man stopped answering his phone.

The help of the mountain rescue squad was requested on Monday evening, teams from the Busteni and Prahova Salvamont rescue squads left to look for the British citizen between Busteni and Poiana Tapului (Bucegi Mountains), where they found his phone.

According to the data released by the mountain rescuers, the man was found hanged in the forest between Busteni and Poiana Tapului, where his phone was found.