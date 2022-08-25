Bucharest Airport authorities make record seizure of contraband cigarettes

Border police at the 'Henri Coanda' Bucharest International Airport discovered on Thursday morning in the luggage of a 47-year-old Romanian returning from Dubai 3,940 packs of cigarettes he was attempting to smuggle into Romania, the Border Police said in a release.

According to the cited document, after picking up the hold luggage, the traveler moved towards the exit on the green corridor, intended for those who have nothing to declare to the customs authorities.

Acting according to a risk analysis, the border police and customs workers proceeded to a thorough check of his hold luggage, discovering 3,940 unstamped packs of cigarettes stashed in three large suitcases.

The customs authorities seized the entire quantity of cigarettes. The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Buftea Court will be notified to investigate this smuggling case.

AGERPRES