Bucharest City, counties of Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu, Brasov report 41.5 pct of COVID cases April 10 - 16

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs that in the week of April 10 - 16, 41.5 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Romania were reported by Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu and Brasov combined.

As many as 4,201 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the reporting period, and 40 COVID-related deaths: 19 men and 21 women, tolf Agerpres.

According to the Weekly Supervision Report, 48.3 percent of the confirmed cases were in persons not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 49.8 percent were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP says that 50 percent of the total deaths were reported by the counties of Constanta, Iasi, Bihor, Sibiu and Tulcea combined. Also, 68.3 percent of the deaths were in unvaccinated people.

As of today, 86.5 percent of all COVID-19 deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7 percent - in men, with 93.7 percent of the deaths having occurred in patients with at least one underlying condition.