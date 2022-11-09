Bucharest City, counties of Cluj, Timis, Arad, Ilfov report 47.2pct COVID-19 cases, Oct.31- Nov.6

The National Public Health Institute has informed that in the October 31 - November 6 week, 47.2% of the COVID-19 cases in Romania were reported by Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Timis, Arad and Ilfov combined, told Agerpres.

According to the Weekly Supervision Report, 38.1% of the confirmed cases were in persons not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 41.4% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP says that 63.2% of the total deaths were reported by the counties of Mures, Timis, Braila, Cluj and Ilfov combined.

Also, 57.9% of the deaths were in unvaccinated people.

As of today, 86.5% of all COVID-19 deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7% - in men, with 93.7% of the deaths having occurred in patients with at least one related comorbidity.