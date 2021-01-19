Bucharest City, three counties still in COVID-19 red zone

Bucharest City and three counties are still in the COVID-19 red zone, with Timis County on the first place in terms of 14-days cumulative rate of 4.34 cases per 1,000 population, down from the previous day's 4.44 cases per cases per 1,000 population, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Also in the red zone is Ilfov County, with 3.72 cases per 1,000 population, down sharply from a previous 4.16; Cluj County - 3.66, down from 3.73, Bucharest City, with 3.22 cases per 1,000 population, decreasing from Monday's 3.55.

On the other hand, 19 counties are in the green zone (15 in the previous reporting), with the lowest rates in the counties of Olt - 0.53; Harghita - 0.69; Vrancea; 0.71, Buzau - 0.77, and Gorj - 0.94.