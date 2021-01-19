 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest City, three counties still in COVID-19 red zone

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

Bucharest City and three counties are still in the COVID-19 red zone, with Timis County on the first place in terms of 14-days cumulative rate of 4.34 cases per 1,000 population, down from the previous day's 4.44 cases per cases per 1,000 population, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Also in the red zone is Ilfov County, with 3.72 cases per 1,000 population, down sharply from a previous 4.16; Cluj County - 3.66, down from 3.73, Bucharest City, with 3.22 cases per 1,000 population, decreasing from Monday's 3.55.

On the other hand, 19 counties are in the green zone (15 in the previous reporting), with the lowest rates in the counties of Olt - 0.53; Harghita - 0.69; Vrancea; 0.71, Buzau - 0.77, and Gorj - 0.94.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.