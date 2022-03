The 14-day COVID-19 reporting rate for Bucharest on Friday stands at 17.91 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

The value is decreasing, after it registered 19.24 the previous day, Agerpres.ro informs.

The COVID-19 case incidence rate in the Capital reached a peak on February 13, namely 38.10 cases per thousand people, and since then it has constantly decreased.