Bucharest hosting debate on Guarantee Return Scheme

Inquam Photos / Simion Tataru
returo sgr sistem garantie returnare

Experts in the circular economy and representatives of the industries involved or affected by the implementation of the Guarantee Return Scheme (GRS) will participate on Friday in a debate on the challenges encountered so far in its implementation, as well as the prospects for the evolution of this programme.

According to the organisers, they will look back on the three months since the launch of the SGR, discuss the legal framework of the Guarantee-Return Scheme, the RetuRO App, the logistics behind the SGR.

The event will be attended, among others, by Julia Leferman - general director of the Romanian Brewers Association, Mircea Ilie, circular economy expert of the Coalition for Circular Economy (CERC), Feliciu Parachiv, vice-president of the National Association of Small and Medium-Sized Traders in Romania (ANCMMR).

