Bucharest hosts International book fair Bookfest May 29-June 2, with Republic of Moldova as guest of honour

The international book fair Bookfest will take place between May 29 and June 2, at the Romexpo exhibitional complex in Bucharest, with around 200 exhibitors from all over the country, together with cultural representatives based in Bucharest, offering reading enthusiasts about one million volumes, 3,000 new titles, in an edition in which the Republic of Moldova is the guest of honor.

According to a press release of the Romanian Publishers Association (AER), sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the programme includes approximately 300 book launches and debates, and over 60 events dedicated to children, but also debates on topics of wide interest, including electoral ones.

Under the slogan "I Embrace You, Republic of Moldova," an expression often found in current speech in the linguistic and cultural space across the Prut, the equivalent of the phrase "I hug you," the invited country has prepared approximately 40 events.

The little ones are expected at the Bookfest Junior Club, where they will be able to take part in discussions about the latest books published for them, as well as thematic workshops, games and a raffle with surprise prizes.

Discounts reach up to 80% of the bookstore price and, as always, entry is free on all five days of the event.

A project co-financed by the Ministry of Culture, the Bookfest international book fair is organized by the Romanian Editors' Association, under the auspices of the Romanian Editors' Federation, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

At the previous international editions, the invited countries were: Spain, Hungary, France, the German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Poland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Sweden, the United States of America, Great Britain and Japan.

Bookfest also has local editions in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures, Brasov and another international edition in Chisinau.