Bucharest leads in ranking of COVID-19 new cases

smartradio.ro
vaccin doctor jenssen covid J&J

Most of the cases newly confirmed by COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 15 and in the counties of southeastern Constanta - 6, northwestern Satu Mare - 5 and western Timis - 4, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in 23 counties.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in central-western Cluj County - 0.06.

