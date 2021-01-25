Bucharest Prefect Berbeceanu: If we do not relax restrictions, we risk HORECA operators to sue us

The prefect of Bucharest, Traian Berbeceanu, declared that in the event that restrictions were not relaxed in Bucharest, there were a risk that the HORECA operators (hotel, catering and restaurant sector), the ones licensed for gambling and show organizers to file lawsuits.

"We did not have the option of not applying the provisions that are in Annex 3 of the Government Decision, because, otherwise, we risk that HORECA operators, you know, operators that are licensed in the field of gambling, or even show organizers, theaters, could sue us, and ask for huge damages and win the trials naturally, due to the legal regulations which we referred to, to win in very short terms," Berbeceanu said, for the private broadcaster RFI.

"In reality we too are very concerned about the evolution of the pandemic situation. I even discussed this with the (Health, ed. n.) minister (Vlad Voiculescu, ed. n.) prior to last Friday, when we had to summon the sitting of the Municipal Committee, we shared his concern, but we explained very clearly that we, as an administrative structure, are forced to execute the legal provisions of the Government Decision, which, as you know, 10 days before the Government issued it, 10 days before our committee meeting. That Government Decision has within as co-authors the Ministry of Health and was signed by the very Minister of Health. I explained that, in order to not enforce these measures of partial relaxation, we need a new piece of legislation, and the Ministry of Health could intervene in advance for modifying the conditions of relaxing certain economic activities," Berbeceanu stated.