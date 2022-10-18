Bucharest Prefecture launches tree planting campaign with Japanese cherry trees at Free Press Square

The Bucharest Prefecture launched, on Tuesday, a tree planting campaign through a symbolic action of planting some Japanese cherry trees on the esplanade in front of the Free Press Square.

"The Capital needs more green, but in order to have more green, we all have to do something, so I call on all local authorities, administrations, commercial companies that own plots of land that lend themselves to such activities, schools, citizens to make an effort and to carry out extensive tree and shrub planting campaigns this autumn, next spring, to replace those trees that are in biological decline, especially on the main boulevards, on the main streets of Bucharest, on vacant lots," Bucharest Prefect Toni Grebla said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

He mentioned that the planting of Japanese cherry trees was carried out with sponsorship from various NGOs and associations.

According to the Bucharest Prefecture, the "Planting for Bucharest" campaign will continue with new actions, in line with the responsibility of the local public authorities regarding the increase of the surface of green area. The specialists with the Forestry Directorate will grant, upon request, technical support and will make available to those interested, through the Capital Prefecture, fir, thuja, juniper, red oak, linden and silver maple saplings. From its own nurseries, the Forestry Directorate will provide all those interested with tree and shrub saplings already acclimatized for a fee.