Bucharest Stock Exchange closes first session of the week in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher the first session of the week, with a transaction value of 45.36 million RON (9.205 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.55%, up to 12,528,55 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.52%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up by 0.32%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI lost 1%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.03%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, registered a drop of 0.02%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, dropped by 0.29%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with 8.777 million RON, followed by those of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 7.513 million RON, and the securities of Banca Transilvania - 6.056 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Electroarges, which appreciated by 6.44%, followed by those of Dafora (+4.11%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (+3.91%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Transilvania Investments Alliance (-3.96%), SIF Muntenia (-3.10%) and Prebet Aiud (-2.99%).AGERPRES