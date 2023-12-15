Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session higher on almost all indices, and the total value of transactions was 77.83 million RON (15.66 million euros), told Agerpres.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom - trading of 8.73 million RON, Electrica - 8.36 million RON, and Banca Transilvania - 7.93 million RON.

The main BET index rose by 0.81%, up to 15,409.17 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.75%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed up 0.72%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.08%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark for investment funds, gained 0.74%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose 0.50%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.12%.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (+14.63%), One United Properties (+4.42%) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+2.49%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.81%), Bermas (-7.35%) and Aages (-3.70%).